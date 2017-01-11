Landmark Mall: 1965 - 2017

Landmark Mall: 1965 - 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Alexandria Gazette-Packet

After a long battle with vacancy, Alexandria's Landmark Mall has died. As part of a nationwide series of closures, Macy's announced on Jan. 4 that its Landmark Mall location will close this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 8 hr aprylh 27
Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid Jan 7 Sharon 1
News Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail Jan 5 Barry Barns 1
Virginia State Police Jan 3 Tyrone James 1
Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots Jan 3 James Wright 1
Do away with AF-1 Dec 31 Waldo Jones 3
Morey Arte Dec 31 J O Honey 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,903 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC