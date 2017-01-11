Just in: Thousands in Shirlington Area Without Power
Nearly 2,500 customers are without power in Arlington, primarily in the Shirlington and Fairlington areas, and another 700 or so are in the dark across the border in Alexandria, according to Dominion's power outage map. Starting around S. Arlington Mill Drive, the Walter Reed Drive and N. Beauregard Street corridor is without power, according to the map.
