Jay Fisette Named Arlington County Bo...

Jay Fisette Named Arlington County Board Chair

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Arlington Journal

The Arlington County Board today named Jay Fisette its Chair for 2017. Fisette, first elected to the Board in 1998, has served as chair four previous times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arlington Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 11 hr ingplus4 15
Virginia State Police Tue Tyrone James 1
Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots Tue James Wright 1
Do away with AF-1 Dec 31 Waldo Jones 3
Morey Arte Dec 31 J O Honey 1
President Obamas sanctions backfire Dec 30 Leonard Clemons 1
Obama Dec 29 Delbert Humprey 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,168 • Total comments across all topics: 277,608,132

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC