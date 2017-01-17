House lawmaker's chief of staff gets ...

House lawmaker's chief of staff gets prison time for not paying taxes

The chief of staff to Mississippi Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson was sentenced to four months in prison for failing to file an individual income tax return for five years, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Issac Lanier Avant of Arlington, Va., will serve his time in a nonstandard manner, putting in 30 days first then serving every weekend in prison for 12 months - the total of which is four months.

