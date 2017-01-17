House lawmaker's chief of staff gets prison time for not paying taxes
The chief of staff to Mississippi Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson was sentenced to four months in prison for failing to file an individual income tax return for five years, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Issac Lanier Avant of Arlington, Va., will serve his time in a nonstandard manner, putting in 30 days first then serving every weekend in prison for 12 months - the total of which is four months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Sharpton/Whoopi Goldberg/Michael Moore
|6 hr
|Earl
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|16 hr
|bmcvicker
|35
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Can u send a pic
|28
|Join the uS Military
|Jan 15
|Earl
|1
|Hank Johnson
|Jan 13
|Charles Hanson
|3
|Gannett Interest Sued (Apr '11)
|Jan 12
|Malek Monkdale
|2
|Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid
|Jan 7
|Sharon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC