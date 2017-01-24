Greenwood County Arrest Report for Ja...

Greenwood County Arrest Report for Jan 24, 2017

Bowick, Charles Edward, 2/11/78 of 109 Shrine Club Road, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: ill treatment of animals Carithers, O'Ryan Perry, 7/4/89 of 110 Windtree Court, Gwd SC was arrested by SCHP for: assist other agency Desing, Peter Alexander, 9/13/90 of 1505 Crystal Drive, Arlington VA was arrested by Gwd City Police for: possession of controlled substance Frazier, Zykius Macier, 9/4/86 of 103 Myrtle Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: resisiting arrest, failure to stop for blue light, No sc drivers license, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Dendrick, Austin Chancelor, 5/1/97 of 126 Bailey Circle, Gwd SC was arrested by SCHP for: simple possession of marijuana Morris, Kerri Lyn, 12/15/81 of 119 High Street A, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: shoplifting Vaughn, Randall Joseph, 10/28/85 of 1321 Old Shoals Junction Road, Donalds, SC was arrested by GCSO ... (more)

