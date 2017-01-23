Florida Art Thief Drives Stolen Car 1,000 Miles to Ask Obama for Pardon
Marc Chagall's "The Meeting of Ruth and Boaz" and Pablo Picasso's "Faune Devoilant une Femme" Miami resident and confessed art thief Marcus Sanford Patmon was arrested on Wednesday after driving a stolen car some 1,000 miles to Arlington, Virginia, where "he was looking to be pardoned by the Obama administration before the Trump administration came in," Arlington Police Department spokesperson Ashley Savage told NBC . In 2009, Patmon pleaded guilty to art theft and attempted wire fraud after trying to offload three stolen Pablo Picasso etchings and a Marc Chagall lithograph collectively valued at over $500,000 through a dealer in California, eventually serving just under two years in prison.
