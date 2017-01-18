EXCLUSIVE: US Emissions Fell Because Of A Weak Economy, Not Obama's Policies
President Barack Obama attends the Armed Forces Full Honor Review Farewell Ceremony for Obama at Joint Base Myers-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, January 4, 2017. President Barack Obama's environmental policies have done less to lower U.S. greenhouse gas emissions than the administration claims, according to a new report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Sharpton/Whoopi Goldberg/Michael Moore
|Tue
|Earl
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Tue
|bmcvicker
|35
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Jan 16
|Can u send a pic
|28
|Join the uS Military
|Jan 15
|Earl
|1
|Hank Johnson
|Jan 13
|Charles Hanson
|3
|Gannett Interest Sued (Apr '11)
|Jan 12
|Malek Monkdale
|2
|Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid
|Jan 7
|Sharon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC