EXCLUSIVE: IG Investigating Obama Adm...

EXCLUSIVE: IG Investigating Obama Admin Cyber Attacks On Georgia State Election System

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security employee stands inside the National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center as part of a guided media tour in Arlington, Virginia June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Feds have launched an investigation into why the Department of Homeland Security hacked into the Georgia state governmental network, including its election system, The Daily Caller News Foundation's Investigative Group has learned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chuck Schumer 22 min Tax paying voter 1
Wall 1 hr Billy 1
Sanctuary Cities 2 hr Gilbert 1
Torture 3 hr Gilbert 1
Illegals 3 hr Gilbert 1
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Jan 23 garron9 106
Al Sharpton/Whoopi Goldberg/Michael Moore Jan 20 John Longendorfer 2
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,710 • Total comments across all topics: 278,274,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC