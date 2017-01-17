Donald Trump places wreath at Arlington
Donald Trump placed the wreath at Arlington National Cemetery in one of the kick-off ceremonial events in advance of his inauguration at the Capitol on Friday. Flanked by Mike Pence and standing before his children and families, Trump laid the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington, Virginia.
