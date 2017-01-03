Discuss

The Energy Masters program received awards for leadership in energy efficiency from the Virginia Governor's Housing Conference Awards and the state's inaugural Virginia Energy Efficiency Awards, attended by Governor McAuliffe. Energy Masters, a joint program of Arlingtonians for a Clean Environment , Virginia Cooperative Extension and Arlington THRIVE, was honored on Nov. 17, 2016, at the Virginia Governor's Housing Conference, with the Best Affordable Housing Energy Conservation Effort award, which recognizes innovative, effective efforts that address housing needs in the state.

