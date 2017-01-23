Democracy weakens when workers have l...

Democracy weakens when workers have less power

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Airport workers seeking higher wages take part in a "worker pray-in" at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va. From Viktor Orban to Nigel Farage and Donald Trump, populist leaders around the world have redefined democratic politics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) 4 hr Johnny Bellhouser 107
Request for President Trump 13 hr Taxpayer 1
John Lewis Sun Flloyd 1
Chris Wallace doesn't like Trump Sun Flloyd 1
Al Sharpton/Whoopi Goldberg/Michael Moore Jan 21 Donna 3
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) Jan 21 Donna 29
Helpless people marching Jan 21 Louis Robinson 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,543 • Total comments across all topics: 278,195,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC