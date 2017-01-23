CPMA Offices Moving to Arlington, VA
The Color Pigments Manufacturers Association announced it is moving its offices to 1400 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA, effective Jan. 30. CPMA invites you to visit its new offices at 1400 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA, 22202, or contact us at its new phone number, 348-5130, once it is in its new location. Since 1925 CPMA has served the needs of the color pigments industry.
