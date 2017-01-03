Contracts For Jan. 3, 2017
Northrop Grumman Technical Services, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $45,061,664 delivery order to previously awarded contract FA8105-17-F-0003 for 10 engine overhauls in support of the KC-10 program. Work will be performed at Vancouver, Canada, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|3 hr
|ingplus4
|15
|Virginia State Police
|21 hr
|Tyrone James
|1
|Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots
|Tue
|James Wright
|1
|Do away with AF-1
|Dec 31
|Waldo Jones
|3
|Morey Arte
|Dec 31
|J O Honey
|1
|President Obamas sanctions backfire
|Dec 30
|Leonard Clemons
|1
|Obama
|Dec 29
|Delbert Humprey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC