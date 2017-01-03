Contracts For Jan. 3, 2017

Northrop Grumman Technical Services, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $45,061,664 delivery order to previously awarded contract FA8105-17-F-0003 for 10 engine overhauls in support of the KC-10 program. Work will be performed at Vancouver, Canada, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2018.

