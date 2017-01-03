Contracts For Jan. 3, 2017

Contracts For Jan. 3, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

Northrop Grumman Technical Services, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $45,061,664 delivery order to previously awarded contract FA8105-17-F-0003 for 10 engine overhauls in support of the KC-10 program. Work will be performed at Vancouver, Canada, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 3 hr ingplus4 15
Virginia State Police 21 hr Tyrone James 1
Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots Tue James Wright 1
Do away with AF-1 Dec 31 Waldo Jones 3
Morey Arte Dec 31 J O Honey 1
President Obamas sanctions backfire Dec 30 Leonard Clemons 1
Obama Dec 29 Delbert Humprey 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,144 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,837

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC