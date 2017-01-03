Computer outage disrupts customs at U...

Computer outage disrupts customs at US airports

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

MAY 27: Passengers queue up outside a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Ronald Reagan National Airport May 27, 2016 in Arlington, VA. According to AAA, "more than 38 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Virginia State Police 4 hr Tyrone James 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 7 hr James Wright 14
Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots 7 hr James Wright 1
Do away with AF-1 Dec 31 Waldo Jones 3
Morey Arte Dec 31 J O Honey 1
President Obamas sanctions backfire Dec 30 Leonard Clemons 1
Obama Dec 29 Delbert Humprey 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. South Korea
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,575,784

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC