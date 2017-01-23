Cast Announced for Synetic Theater's the Taming of the Shrew

Synetic Theater announces the cast of The Taming of the Shrew which will star Irina Tsikurishvili , pulling double duty as both Director and starring as the feisty Katherine, and Ryan Sell ers as the money hungry Petruchio. Come to "Paduawood" where Synetic Theater will spoof Hollywood's famous-for-no-reason socialites in this modern day adaptation of one of the Bard's best-known romantic comedies! See the original "Battle of the Sexes" enacted with the dazzling choreography and physical comedy only Synetic can deliver! This production will not have dialogue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.