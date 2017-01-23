Cast Announced for Synetic Theater's ...

Cast Announced for Synetic Theater's the Taming of the Shrew

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Synetic Theater announces the cast of The Taming of the Shrew which will star Irina Tsikurishvili , pulling double duty as both Director and starring as the feisty Katherine, and Ryan Sell ers as the money hungry Petruchio. Come to "Paduawood" where Synetic Theater will spoof Hollywood's famous-for-no-reason socialites in this modern day adaptation of one of the Bard's best-known romantic comedies! See the original "Battle of the Sexes" enacted with the dazzling choreography and physical comedy only Synetic can deliver! This production will not have dialogue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Request for President Trump 9 hr Taxpayer 1
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) 13 hr garron9 106
John Lewis Sun Flloyd 1
Chris Wallace doesn't like Trump Sun Flloyd 1
Al Sharpton/Whoopi Goldberg/Michael Moore Jan 21 Donna 3
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) Jan 21 Donna 29
Helpless people marching Jan 21 Louis Robinson 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,075 • Total comments across all topics: 278,189,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC