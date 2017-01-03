Become an Effective Advocate - Apply to Neighborhood College
Learn how to become a neighborhood advocate and effect change through Arlington County's free Neighborhood College program, which will meet on eight consecutive Thursday evenings beginning March 16, 2017. The program, launched in 2000, develops civic engagement and leadership skills, and is geared toward Arlingtonians who want to become more involved in neighborhood and County-wide issues.
Read more at The Arlington Journal.
Add your comments below
