Band members place wreath at monument

Before Columbus North High School band members prepared to head home to Columbus Saturday afternoon, they visited Arlington National Cemetery. North drum majors Brittany Davis, Kathleen Haegele and Ciaran Hill represented the band in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at 11:15 a.m. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a monument in dedication to the services of an unknown soldier and to the common memories of all soldiers killed in any war.

