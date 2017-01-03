Audiovisual Specialist | RAND Corpora...

Audiovisual Specialist | RAND Corporation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: InfoComm International

Reporting to the Facilities Supervisor, this position is responsible for providing audio visual support for board meetings, conferences, outreach events, and staff meetings in the RAND Washington office . Produces and supports complex live events as well as virtual meetings, including web meetings and video teleconferencing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InfoComm International.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 12 hr ILKB Management 17
News Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail 16 hr Barry Barns 1
Virginia State Police Jan 3 Tyrone James 1
Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots Jan 3 James Wright 1
Do away with AF-1 Dec 31 Waldo Jones 3
Morey Arte Dec 31 J O Honey 1
President Obamas sanctions backfire Dec 30 Leonard Clemons 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,027 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,537

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC