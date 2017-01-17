Audi A3 Earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+ A...

Audi A3 Earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Award [video]

Two headlight options on the Audi A3 earn an acceptable rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, boosting the midsize luxury car from a Top Safety Pick to a Top Safety Pick+. Arlington, VA - infoZine - To qualify for 2017 Top Safety Pick, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the five IIHS crashworthiness tests - small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints - as well as an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention.

