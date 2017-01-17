ATA appoints John Drake as group's 2nd SVP of legislative affairs
John Drake comes to ATA from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration where he was serving as deputy administrator in the Obama administration. ARLINGTON, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Sharpton/Whoopi Goldberg/Michael Moore
|19 hr
|Earl
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Tue
|bmcvicker
|35
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Can u send a pic
|28
|Join the uS Military
|Jan 15
|Earl
|1
|Hank Johnson
|Jan 13
|Charles Hanson
|3
|Gannett Interest Sued (Apr '11)
|Jan 12
|Malek Monkdale
|2
|Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid
|Jan 7
|Sharon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC