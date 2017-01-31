Arlington to Hold Design Meeting for New Lubber Run Community Center
Arlington County will hold a "community kick-off meeting" next week where members of the public can help design the new Lubber Run Community Center. The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Barrett Elementary School next Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. In December, the Arlington County Board approved a $3.9 million contract to plan and design a new four-story Lubber Run Community Center at 300 N. Park Drive.
