Arlington to Hold Annual MLK Tribute ...

Arlington to Hold Annual MLK Tribute Concert Jan. 15

10 hrs ago Read more: ARLnow.com

It's January, and that means this year's Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute is less than two weeks away. The 48th annual tribute event and concert is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 15, from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Wakefield High School Auditorium at 1325 S. Dinwiddie Street.

