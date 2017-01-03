Arlington to Buy Final Property Needed for Nauck Town Square
The Arlington County Board today approved the purchase of the last of three properties needed to build the planned Nauck Town Square , in the heart of the Nauck neighborhood. The County had previously purchased the other two properties for the town square.
