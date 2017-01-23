Arlington Teens Arrested for Car Brea...

Arlington Teens Arrested for Car Break-ins

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: ARLnow.com

Two Arlington men in their teens have been charged with a series of car break-ins near Virginia Hospital Center. The pair were arrested Saturday night after trying to flee from officers, according to an Arlington County Police Department crime report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) 9 hr Johnny Bellhouser 107
Request for President Trump 18 hr Taxpayer 1
John Lewis Sun Flloyd 1
Chris Wallace doesn't like Trump Sun Flloyd 1
Al Sharpton/Whoopi Goldberg/Michael Moore Jan 21 Donna 3
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) Jan 21 Donna 29
Helpless people marching Jan 21 Louis Robinson 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,743 • Total comments across all topics: 278,200,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC