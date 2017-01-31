Arlington Man Charged With Murdering Roommate
A 28-year-old Arlington man has been charged with murder after police say he killed his roommate during a fight. The charges follow the death investigation yesterday on 7th Road S. in the Arlington Mill neighborhood.
