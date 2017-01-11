Annual Clarendon Mardi Gras Parade Se...

Annual Clarendon Mardi Gras Parade Set for Feb. 28

20 hrs ago Read more: ARLnow.com

The 18th Annual Clarendon-Courthouse Mardi Gras Parade is slated to kick off on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. on Wilson Boulevard, organizers have announced . During the parade, revelers will make their way from N. Barton Street to N. Irving Street.

