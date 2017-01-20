Angry protests and inaugural celebrat...

Angry protests and inaugural celebrations play out side by side in Washington

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Friday as Washington became a city of two peoples: The right gathered to celebrate Donald Trump 's inauguration as president, and the left marshaled passionate and occasionally violent protests against him. Republicans visiting from across America greeted the morning warmly, heading early to the National Mall to hear their champion speak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Al Sharpton/Whoopi Goldberg/Michael Moore Fri John Longendorfer 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Jan 17 bmcvicker 35
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) Jan 16 Can u send a pic 28
Join the uS Military Jan 15 Earl 1
Hank Johnson Jan 13 Charles Hanson 3
Gannett Interest Sued (Apr '11) Jan 12 Malek Monkdale 2
Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid Jan 7 Sharon 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,120,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC