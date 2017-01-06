Alcova Heights Residents Petition to Save Pedestrian Path
More than 130 people who live in and around Alcova Heights have signed a petition to save a walking trail from the proposed expansion of a nearby federal training facility. The State Department's National Foreign Affairs Training Center, which trains members of the nation's foreign service, is seeking to expand its campus in Arlington to include a new training and classroom facility, childcare center and other buildings.
