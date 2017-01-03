Air Force secretary: B-52 engine 'dis...

Air Force secretary: B-52 engine 'disintegrated'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Washington Examiner

The engine that fell off a B-52 bomber this week over North Dakota "disintegrated" and is sitting at the bottom of a river bed, the Air Force secretary said on Friday. Secretary Deborah Lee James said the incident is still under investigation, but noted that early findings suggest that the engine suffered a catastrophic failure, "seemingly disintegrated" and fell off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 15 hr Jillian W 23
Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid Sat Sharon 1
News Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail Jan 5 Barry Barns 1
Virginia State Police Jan 3 Tyrone James 1
Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots Jan 3 James Wright 1
Do away with AF-1 Dec 31 Waldo Jones 3
Morey Arte Dec 31 J O Honey 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,332 • Total comments across all topics: 277,746,471

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC