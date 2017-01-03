Air Force secretary: B-52 engine 'disintegrated'
The engine that fell off a B-52 bomber this week over North Dakota "disintegrated" and is sitting at the bottom of a river bed, the Air Force secretary said on Friday. Secretary Deborah Lee James said the incident is still under investigation, but noted that early findings suggest that the engine suffered a catastrophic failure, "seemingly disintegrated" and fell off.
