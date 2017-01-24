Agency seeks clarity on DHS election ...

Agency seeks clarity on DHS election role

The federal commission that helps state governments develop voting systems and administer elections plans to sit down with officials from the Department of Homeland Security in the coming days to get a clearer understanding of the implications of that agency's "critical infrastructure" designation of state voting systems. "We still don't know what it means," Thomas Hicks, chairman of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission told FCW after his presentation at a biometric technology security conference in Arlington, Va., on Jan 24. The EAC, Hicks said, plans to meet with DHS officials on Feb. 2 to talk specifics about the agency's early January designation of voting systems as critical infrastructure .

