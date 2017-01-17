A new approach

Union on Queen, a $77.2 million, mixed-income multifamily community has opened in Arlington under a concept that helps Arlington County meet goals for affordable housing Developed by the Bozzuto Group and nonprofit developer Wesley Housing Development Corp., the community at 1515 N. Queen St. in downtown Arlington has 193 apartments of which 78 are designated as affordable housing. These units are open to households earning 50 to 60 percent of the area's median income of $106,484.

