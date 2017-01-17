A new approach

A new approach

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Virginia Business

Union on Queen, a $77.2 million, mixed-income multifamily community has opened in Arlington under a concept that helps Arlington County meet goals for affordable housing Developed by the Bozzuto Group and nonprofit developer Wesley Housing Development Corp., the community at 1515 N. Queen St. in downtown Arlington has 193 apartments of which 78 are designated as affordable housing. These units are open to households earning 50 to 60 percent of the area's median income of $106,484.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Al Sharpton/Whoopi Goldberg/Michael Moore Tue Earl 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Tue bmcvicker 35
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) Jan 16 Can u send a pic 28
Join the uS Military Jan 15 Earl 1
Hank Johnson Jan 13 Charles Hanson 3
Gannett Interest Sued (Apr '11) Jan 12 Malek Monkdale 2
Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid Jan 7 Sharon 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,655 • Total comments across all topics: 278,046,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC