Who Spots the Spotters in Arlington?
The Arlington County Board voted unanimously at its Dec. 13 meeting to approve new measures aimed at curtailing predatory towing practices in Arlington. The most controversial measure was one requiring a second signature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cut Foreign Aid by 25%
|1 hr
|Wilbur Sneed
|1
|Did Al Sharpton @ Whoopi Goldberg depart my cou...
|Dec 21
|Jeff Dillon
|1
|Donald Trump had 304 Electoral Votes at 5: 00 PM
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|1
|To Virginias Governor
|Dec 18
|Linda
|2
|What food is needed/wanted in our area
|Dec 17
|Mohammed
|2
|New nuclear waste test site------Nevada
|Dec 17
|Benedict Arnold
|1
|Emolument
|Dec 15
|Political Informa...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC