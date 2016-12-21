US Secretary of the Navy Announces Need for 355-ship Navy
The Secretary of the Navy announced the results of the 2016 Force Structure Assessment , a year-long effort which began in January that was conducted to evaluate long-term defense security requirements for future naval forces today at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The 2016 FSA recommends a 355-ship fleet including 12 carriers, 104 large surface combatants, 52 small surface combatants, 38 amphibious ships, and 66 submarines.
