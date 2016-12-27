Trump Zones in on Cybersecurity

President-elect Donald Trump named Thomas Bossert his deputy for domestic and transnational security priorities, which will be an equal and distinct portfolio from the portfolio given to incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. "Tom brings enormous depth and breadth of knowledge and experience to protecting the homeland to our senior White House team," said Trump.

