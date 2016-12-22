The Classroom Where Fake News Fails
By now, you've probably heard about one very real consequence of fake news - the infamous "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory that ended with Edgar Welch, 28, firing a real gun inside a real Washington, D.C., pizzeria filled with real people . When The New York Times later asked Welch what he thought when he realized there were no child slaves inside the restaurant, as one fake news story had led him to believe, he responded: "The intel on this wasn't 100 percent."
