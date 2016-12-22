The Classroom Where Fake News Fails

The Classroom Where Fake News Fails

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: National Public Radio

By now, you've probably heard about one very real consequence of fake news - the infamous "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory that ended with Edgar Welch, 28, firing a real gun inside a real Washington, D.C., pizzeria filled with real people . When The New York Times later asked Welch what he thought when he realized there were no child slaves inside the restaurant, as one fake news story had led him to believe, he responded: "The intel on this wasn't 100 percent."

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cut Foreign Aid by 25% 15 hr Wilbur Sneed 1
Did Al Sharpton @ Whoopi Goldberg depart my cou... Dec 21 Jeff Dillon 1
Donald Trump had 304 Electoral Votes at 5: 00 PM Dec 19 Farm boi 1
To Virginias Governor Dec 18 Linda 2
What food is needed/wanted in our area Dec 17 Mohammed 2
New nuclear waste test site------Nevada Dec 17 Benedict Arnold 1
Emolument Dec 15 Political Informa... 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,916 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,890

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC