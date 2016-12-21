Passenger ejected from NY flight after confronting Ivanka Trump
A passenger who verbally accosted Ivanka Trump about her father's policies was removed on Thursday from a JetBlue flight at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport, US media reported. Travelers walk past the tails of JetBlue airplanes in the airport terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, Dec 22, 2016, ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do away with AF-1
|23 hr
|Daryl
|2
|Cut Foreign Aid by 25%
|Sat
|Wilbur Sneed
|1
|Did Al Sharpton @ Whoopi Goldberg depart my cou...
|Dec 21
|Jeff Dillon
|1
|Donald Trump had 304 Electoral Votes at 5: 00 PM
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|1
|To Virginias Governor
|Dec 18
|Linda
|2
|What food is needed/wanted in our area
|Dec 17
|Mohammed
|2
|New nuclear waste test site------Nevada
|Dec 17
|Benedict Arnold
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC