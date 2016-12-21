Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The See Ya,...

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The See Ya, Dan Kois Edition

On this week's parenting podcast, Slate editors Allison Benedikt and Dan Kois talk to an Arlington, Virginia high school junior about his fight against school segregation. And then, it's Dan's final episode as co-host.

