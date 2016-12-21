Hyatt Arlington Rebrands to Hyatt Cen...

Hyatt Arlington Rebrands to Hyatt Centric Hotel

Read more: Hotel Business

"Arlington, Virginia is a community built for those dedicated to public service, which is why Hyatt Centric Arlington embraces this theme throughout its unique interior design," said Jim Stapleton, principal of FRCH Design Worldwide, the architect and interior design firm for the hotel. Hyatt Centric Arlington has 318 contemporary guestrooms, including five suites and 12 hypo-allergenic rooms that are treated with an air purification system to reduce airborne particles and minimize the presence of potential irritants.

Arlington, VA

