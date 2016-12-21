Hyatt Arlington Rebrands to Hyatt Centric Hotel
"Arlington, Virginia is a community built for those dedicated to public service, which is why Hyatt Centric Arlington embraces this theme throughout its unique interior design," said Jim Stapleton, principal of FRCH Design Worldwide, the architect and interior design firm for the hotel. Hyatt Centric Arlington has 318 contemporary guestrooms, including five suites and 12 hypo-allergenic rooms that are treated with an air purification system to reduce airborne particles and minimize the presence of potential irritants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cut Foreign Aid by 25%
|1 hr
|Wilbur Sneed
|1
|Did Al Sharpton @ Whoopi Goldberg depart my cou...
|Dec 21
|Jeff Dillon
|1
|Donald Trump had 304 Electoral Votes at 5: 00 PM
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|1
|To Virginias Governor
|Dec 18
|Linda
|2
|What food is needed/wanted in our area
|Dec 17
|Mohammed
|2
|New nuclear waste test site------Nevada
|Dec 17
|Benedict Arnold
|1
|Emolument
|Dec 15
|Political Informa...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC