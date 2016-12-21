Holiday blues: If youa re feeling str...

Holiday blues: If youa re feeling stressed, herea s how to cope

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Andre Myhand, a volunteer senior companion who makes regular visits to isolated seniors helps Michael Parker take out a turkey for a holiday party on Friday. Whether it's a child grieving the loss of a parent, grandparent or sibling, or a lonely senior with no friends or family nearby, the holidays can be isolating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do away with AF-1 Sun Daryl 2
Cut Foreign Aid by 25% Sat Wilbur Sneed 1
Did Al Sharpton @ Whoopi Goldberg depart my cou... Dec 21 Jeff Dillon 1
Donald Trump had 304 Electoral Votes at 5: 00 PM Dec 19 Farm boi 1
To Virginias Governor Dec 18 Linda 2
What food is needed/wanted in our area Dec 17 Mohammed 2
New nuclear waste test site------Nevada Dec 17 Benedict Arnold 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,760 • Total comments across all topics: 277,358,594

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC