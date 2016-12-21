EPA's Glyphosate Review Panel Split On Chemical's Carinogen Effects
EPA'S GLYPHOSATE REVIEW PANEL SPLIT ON CHEMICAL'S CARINOGEN EFFECTS Dec. 19, 2016 Agri-Pulse reports: Environmental Protection Agency officials received a mixed message from scientists assembled to review evidence of whether glyphosate is a human carcinogen. The members of a Scientific Advisory Panel concluded their four-day meeting in Arlington, Virginia, by offering opinions on EPA's conclusion that the active ingredient in Roundup, the world's most widely used herbicide, is "not likely to be carcinogenic to humans."
