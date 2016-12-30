Beyer to Discuss 'The Road Ahead'

Beyer to Discuss 'The Road Ahead'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: ARLnow.com

Rep. Don Beyer is inviting the public to join him in an evening of open discussion at an event he has dubbed "The Road Ahead." Beyer says many Arlington residents have contacted his office recently to voice concerns and to inquire about working to "bridge the great divisions that exist in our rich and complex country."

Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Virginia State Police 3 hr Tyrone James 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 5 hr James Wright 14
Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots 5 hr James Wright 1
Do away with AF-1 Sat Waldo Jones 3
Morey Arte Dec 31 J O Honey 1
President Obamas sanctions backfire Dec 30 Leonard Clemons 1
Obama Dec 29 Delbert Humprey 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,619 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,265

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC