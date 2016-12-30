Beyer to Discuss 'The Road Ahead'
Rep. Don Beyer is inviting the public to join him in an evening of open discussion at an event he has dubbed "The Road Ahead." Beyer says many Arlington residents have contacted his office recently to voice concerns and to inquire about working to "bridge the great divisions that exist in our rich and complex country."
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia State Police
|3 hr
|Tyrone James
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|5 hr
|James Wright
|14
|Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots
|5 hr
|James Wright
|1
|Do away with AF-1
|Sat
|Waldo Jones
|3
|Morey Arte
|Dec 31
|J O Honey
|1
|President Obamas sanctions backfire
|Dec 30
|Leonard Clemons
|1
|Obama
|Dec 29
|Delbert Humprey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC