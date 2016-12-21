Berlin terror attack could inspire copycats
Police and journalists at the site of a truck plowing through the crowd at the Christmas market in Berlin on Dec. 19./ Cineberg/Shutterstock.com Terrorism experts said Tuesday there will likely be more incidents like the presumed terror attack in Berlin, where a tractor-trailer plowed through a Christmas market and killed 12 people and injuring dozens more. The Islamic State released a statement on Tuesday through its Amaq news agency claiming responsibility for the attack, according to news reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cut Foreign Aid by 25%
|1 hr
|Wilbur Sneed
|1
|Did Al Sharpton @ Whoopi Goldberg depart my cou...
|Dec 21
|Jeff Dillon
|1
|Donald Trump had 304 Electoral Votes at 5: 00 PM
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|1
|To Virginias Governor
|Dec 18
|Linda
|2
|What food is needed/wanted in our area
|Dec 17
|Mohammed
|2
|New nuclear waste test site------Nevada
|Dec 17
|Benedict Arnold
|1
|Emolument
|Dec 15
|Political Informa...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC