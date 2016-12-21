BBQ Restaurant May Be Coming to Arlington
A press release yesterday from Dickey's Barbecue Pit included an Arlington dateline, but only said that the new restaurant would be opening in "the state of Virginia." "The exact location has not been decided yet, but they are looking at locations in Arlington and Alexandria," said the spokeswoman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cut Foreign Aid by 25%
|1 hr
|Wilbur Sneed
|1
|Did Al Sharpton @ Whoopi Goldberg depart my cou...
|Dec 21
|Jeff Dillon
|1
|Donald Trump had 304 Electoral Votes at 5: 00 PM
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|1
|To Virginias Governor
|Dec 18
|Linda
|2
|What food is needed/wanted in our area
|Dec 17
|Mohammed
|2
|New nuclear waste test site------Nevada
|Dec 17
|Benedict Arnold
|1
|Emolument
|Dec 15
|Political Informa...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC