Avoid pitfalls as retirement distribution deadline nears

In this Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, file photo, a runner is silhouetted against the sunrise on his early morning workout near Arlington National Cemetery, across the Potomac River from the Nation's Capital, in Arlington, Va. Investors who are 70 1/2 or older should take their required minimum distributions from tax-deferred retirement accounts by the end of the year to avoid hefty penalties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.