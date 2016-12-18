A modest proposal for better polls: Gallup and Fox News working together

"I VOTED IN ARLINGTON" stickers are piled up at a polling place on Nov. 8, 2016 in Arlington, Virginia The polls were off this election by about 2 percentage points, and it seems that much of this was from differential nonresponse: Survey respondents included too many Clinton supporters, even after corrections from existing survey adjustments. Maybe Republicans would be more likely to respond to a Fox News poll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.