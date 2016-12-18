A modest proposal for better polls: Gallup and Fox News working together
"I VOTED IN ARLINGTON" stickers are piled up at a polling place on Nov. 8, 2016 in Arlington, Virginia The polls were off this election by about 2 percentage points, and it seems that much of this was from differential nonresponse: Survey respondents included too many Clinton supporters, even after corrections from existing survey adjustments. Maybe Republicans would be more likely to respond to a Fox News poll.
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cut Foreign Aid by 25%
|1 hr
|Wilbur Sneed
|1
|Did Al Sharpton @ Whoopi Goldberg depart my cou...
|Dec 21
|Jeff Dillon
|1
|Donald Trump had 304 Electoral Votes at 5: 00 PM
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|1
|To Virginias Governor
|Dec 18
|Linda
|2
|What food is needed/wanted in our area
|Dec 17
|Mohammed
|2
|New nuclear waste test site------Nevada
|Dec 17
|Benedict Arnold
|1
|Emolument
|Dec 15
|Political Informa...
|1
