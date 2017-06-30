US won't fine company for spilling ra...

US won't fine company for spilling radioactive sludge

The agency that regulates the U.S. nuclear industry will not fine a Canadian uranium mining company for twice spilling low-level radioactive sludge outside a Utah waste disposal facility, giving the company credit for efforts to prevent the problem from recurring. Saskatoon, Canada-based Cameco faced a $35,000 fine from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

