Tips for safely launching fireworks

Tips for safely launching fireworks

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Shorthorn

Although launching fireworks within Arlington city limits is illegal, there are several locations outside the city where it is legal and many displays are open for public viewing. The only places to launch fireworks around Arlington are in the unincorporated areas of Tarrant County, said Randy Renois, county fire marshal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) 8 hr Jennysum95 149
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 19
Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07) Jun 26 Flash 123 1,161
I'm stuck in a horrible apartment! Help!! Jun 25 Duh 2
Senator Warren Jun 23 Barney Frank 1
Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13) Jun 22 Bigbod 4
News Girl, 17, is jailed in fatal shooting (Jun '07) Jun 15 Tessas family 27
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,997 • Total comments across all topics: 282,248,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC