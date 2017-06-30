McFadden's relatives among injured in Little Rock shooting
Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden says his relatives were among the 28 people injured in a shooting at a Little Rock nightclub last week. The Little Rock native and two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up said in a statement that his nephew called him early Saturday and said he'd been shot at Power Ultra Lounge.
