LSU pitcher Eric Walker to miss 2018 season
LSU freshman pitcher Eric Walker has been diagnosed with a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow and will undergo reconstructive surgery, causing him to miss the 2018 season, coach Paul Mainieri announced Thursday. Walker, a product of Arlington, Texas, helped lead LSU to the 2017 Southeastern Conference championship and a berth in the College World Series, where the Tigers finished as the national runners-up.
