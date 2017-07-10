LSU pitcher Eric Walker to miss 2018 ...

LSU pitcher Eric Walker to miss 2018 season

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

LSU freshman pitcher Eric Walker has been diagnosed with a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow and will undergo reconstructive surgery, causing him to miss the 2018 season, coach Paul Mainieri announced Thursday. Walker, a product of Arlington, Texas, helped lead LSU to the 2017 Southeastern Conference championship and a berth in the College World Series, where the Tigers finished as the national runners-up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Mon badbitch19987 153
News Kennedale City Council candidates on May 6 ballot Mon hello 3
News Murder suspect arrested in double shooting near... Jul 7 Jordyns Mom 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 19
Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07) Jun 26 Flash 123 1,161
I'm stuck in a horrible apartment! Help!! Jun 25 Duh 2
Senator Warren Jun 23 Barney Frank 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,915 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC