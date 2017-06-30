Funeral for Eaton High student killed in wreck set for Monday
A funeral for Cassandra "Cassie" Contreras, 17, of Fort Worth is Monday in Fort Worth. The teen who donated her heart, kidneys and lungs died last week from injuries she suffered in an Arlington wreck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Sarah
|147
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Jun 26
|Flash 123
|1,161
|I'm stuck in a horrible apartment! Help!!
|Jun 25
|Duh
|2
|Senator Warren
|Jun 23
|Barney Frank
|1
|Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13)
|Jun 22
|Bigbod
|4
|Girl, 17, is jailed in fatal shooting (Jun '07)
|Jun 15
|Tessas family
|27
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC