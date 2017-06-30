Funeral for Eaton High student killed...

Funeral for Eaton High student killed in wreck set for Monday

A funeral for Cassandra "Cassie" Contreras, 17, of Fort Worth is Monday in Fort Worth. The teen who donated her heart, kidneys and lungs died last week from injuries she suffered in an Arlington wreck.

